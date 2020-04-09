LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Jeffrey Lavrich, 70, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Born and raised in Elkhart, Jeff moved to Richmond, Virginia, in 1988 where he lived 30 years before retiring to Lake Worth Beach, Florida.
He is survived by his devoted husband and partner of 37 years, Daniel Sheneman. He is also survived by his siblings: Susan Slabaugh (Harry), Peter Lavrich (Cathy), Nancy Pletcher (Phil), and Debbie (Lavrich) Hudnall.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.