JEFFREY L. CARRICK Jan. 30, 1961 - Jan. 11, 2020

NILES, Mich. — Jeffrey L. Carrick, 58, of Niles, formerly of Elkhart, died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph.
Jeff was born Jan. 30, 1961, in Elkhart, to the late Billy Joe and JoAnne (Lantz) Carrick.
On Jan. 27, 1996, he married Connie Gardiner in Niles. She survives along with a son, Alex Carrick of Niles; a daughter, Courtney Bryan of Indiana; two grandchildren, Lillian Carrick and T. J. Fann; a sister, Tracey (Jim) Green of Elkhart; three nieces; two nephews; and six great-nieces and nephews.
Jeff graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1979 and also from Southwestern Michigan College in 2010.
He had been employed for many years at the South Bend Regional Airport in quality control.
Jeff was also a veteran having served in the U. S. Marine Corps.
He attended the First Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan and enjoyed NASCAR and target shooting at the gun range.
He loved his wife dearly.
Visitation for Jeff will be from 11 a.m. until the hour of the service at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, all at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Pastor Wayman Bond of First Missionary Baptist Church in Buchanan will officiate. Burial will be in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jeffrey may be made to the American Heart Association Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle Chicago, IL 60674 or to the American Diabetes Association Chicago, IL Office, 30 N. Michigan Ave. Suite 2015, Chicago, IL 60602.
