JEFFREY C. HOSTETLER June 21, 1958 - Nov. 5, 2019

ELKHART — Jeffrey Clair Hostetler, 61, of Elkhart, wore many hats during his too-short life – star athlete, devoted son, antagonistic older brother and loyal friend – but probably none of them as often as his Green Bay Packers beanie.
He was born June 21, 1958.
Jeff’s life changed dramatically when he became a father. It was his finest role and his daughter, Jordan, was his greatest pride.
Preceded in death by his father, Ned Hostetler, Jeff passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at the home he and Jordan shared.
He’s survived by Jordan; his mother, Jerry; sister Laurie (Dan) Herron; nieces Arika Herron and Marisa (Josh) Seitner; Jordan’s siblings, Jessica (Bo) Fricke and Joe (Heidi) Achterberch and their mother, Michelle Achterberch.
Jeff was an Elkhart kid – he was raised here, graduated from Elkhart Central High School in 1976 and spent his adult life here, working in the RV industry. But he always said that his birth in Lawton, Oklahoma, while his dad was stationed there with the U.S. Army, was where he got his love for Westerns.
He was a talented artist and made beautiful stained-glass pieces that his family will treasure for generations.
He was always on the lookout for a good book and a perfect bowling game, which he notched more than once.
A visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 9, at Creekside Church, 60455 C.R. 113. A celebration of his life will follow immediately afterward.
Memorial donations can be made to Jordan Hostetler.
Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
He is already so, so dearly missed.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.