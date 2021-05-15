ELKHART — Jeffrey Barnes Thomas, 68, of Elkhart, died at home with his loving family May 11, 2021.
Jeffrey, follower of Christ and loving husband of Kathryn Thomas, was born Sept. 12, 1952, to Mark and Alys Thomas. Jeffrey proudly attended G.C. Marshall High, Falls Church, Virginia, before moving to Elkhart in 1969, where he met his sweetheart, “Lady Kathryn,” and graduated from Elkhart High School in 1971. The couple celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2020.
