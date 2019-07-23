JEFFREY B. BABCOCK Jan. 4, 1967 - July 19, 2019

BRISTOL — Jeffrey B. Babcock, 52, of Bristol, passed away on Friday morning, July 19, 2019, at IU Health Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis, surrounded by his family after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 4, 1967, in LaGrange.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy (and Kathy’s children, Thomas and Jesse) Babcock; mother Peg Recchio and father John C. Babcock; as well as siblings Lisa Grise, John (Jennifer) Babcock, Michael (Kristin) Babcock, Michel (Dan) Curth, Nick (Jennifer) Recchio, Angie (Corey White) Recchio, Heather (Matt) Hartman and Jaccinda (Brian) Nelson. He is also survived by 15 nieces and nephews.
Jeff, a retired corporate executive of Forest River Inc., began his tenure in 1996 and retired in 2017 after 21 years with the company. During that time, Jeff’s “larger than life” personality brought him countless friendships, which he continued to nurture after retirement. He was also a star football player (defensive end) at Elkhart Central High School, loved watching IU basketball, Indianapolis Colts football, Cubs baseball, and sport fishing with his friends. He was truly a sports enthusiast, which was well matched with his competitive nature. Jeff loved dogs and cats and had many of each over the years. Jeff loved life and will be missed by many.
Visitation for Jeff will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart. Visitation will also be available at the church for two hours prior to a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Saturday, July 27, at St. Mary’s of the Annunciation Catholic Church in Bristol. Father Bob Van Kempen will officiate. A Celebration of Life will follow the service at Center Six One Five, 2707 C.R. 15, Elkhart. Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Jeff was a well-known philanthropist among the community. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Elkhart County or Bashor Children’s Home in Jeff’s memory as these were a few of his favorites.
Online condolences may be sent to the Babcock family at the funeral home website.
