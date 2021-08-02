Jeffrey Alan Kessler, 57, of Elkhart, Indiana, passed away on July 29, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on April 24, 1964, to Joe and Carolyn (Powell) Kessler in Kendallville, Indiana. Jeff proudly served as a Seabee in the United States Navy, combining his love of travel and working with his hands. For the majority of his adult life, he maintained his own business, Jeff’s Home Repair. Throughout his life he contributed to his community, building homes and relationships to last. He married Michelle (Szulczyk) Kessler on July 30, 2011.
