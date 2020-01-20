NAPPANEE — Jeffery Dale Shields, 58, of Nappanee, died after a short illness at 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Jeff was born March 15, 1961, in Elkhart, to Larry and Judy (Mevis) Shields and he was a lifelong Nappanee area resident.
Jeff attended the Horizon Learning Center and was a friend to Nappanee City Hall and the downtown Nappanee merchants.
Jeff retired from McCormick Motors in Nappanee and was a member at First Mennonite Church in Nappanee.
He loved Elvis Presley, stock car racing and professional wrestling.
Jeff was NorthWood sports’ biggest fan and friends and family who attend the visitation are encouraged to wear NorthWood fan gear to honor Jeff’s love for the Panthers.
Jeff is survived by his sister, Connie (Jerry) Swihart of Osceola; brothers Mel (Jill) Shields of Nappanee and Tom (Traci) Shields of Nappanee; nephew Matthew (Alison) Swihart of Osceola; niece Corinne (Jeff) Hertsel of Nappanee; nephew Trevor (Jessie) Shields of Nappanee; nephew Brandon (Natalie) Shields of Nappanee; niece Brittani Shields of Nappanee; and seven great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Michael Shields and two nieces, Jessica and Elizabeth Shields.
Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home in Nappanee and for one hour prior to services Saturday at First Mennonite Church in Nappanee. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at First Mennonite Church, Nappanee.
Memorial contributions in Jeff’s name can be given to the First Mennonite Church, Nappanee or the Center for Hospice Care.
Jeffery D. Shields
March 15, 1961 – Jan. 18, 2020
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.