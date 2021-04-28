ELKHART — A Celebration of Life service for Jeannine I. Mann will be held at Billings Funeral Home on Friday, April 30, beginning at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. A family meal will follow at the Billings Event Center. Burial of her cremated remains will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery. Jeannine passed away Nov. 1, 2020; she was 81.

