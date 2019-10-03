MISHAWAKA — Jeanne M. Kuzmicz, 62, of Mishawaka, passed away Tuesday, Oct 1, 2019, at her home.
Jeanne was born May 5, 1957, in Evergreen Park, Illinois.
Surviving are her husband, Kenneth J. Kuzmicz and their children, Ryan (Sarah) Kuzmicz, Matthew (Amanda) Kuzmicz, both of Mishawaka, and Megan (Adam) Jasin of Osceola.
Also surviving are her grandchildren, Nolan Jasin, Haley, Bailey, Parker and Gavin Kuzmicz.
Jeanne is survived as well by her siblings, Terrence Nolan and his wife Kathleen, of New Lennox, Illinois, Marilyn Cieply and her husband Craig of Wilton Center, Illinois, and David Nolan of Downers Grove, Illinois.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Parish, Mishawaka on Monday, Oct. 7.
To view her full obituary, visit www.cruzfamilyfh.com.
