ELKHART — Jeanne F. Fore, 80, formerly of Middlebury, died on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at her Elkhart residence.
She was born on March 12, 1940, in Ferguson, Missouri, to Joseph and Jean (Crosby) Leonard. She married Donald L. Smith; he died in 2007. From this marriage are two surviving daughters, Donna (Michael) Pangburn of Mishawaka and Sally Lego of Schoolcraft, Michigan. On Aug. 10, 1991, in South Bend, she married the love of her life, Pete Fore; he died April 30, 2019. Surviving are three children through marriage, Terri Schwartz of Osceola, Gregg (Nancy) Fore of Middlebury and Bart (Debbi) Fore of Elkhart; nine grandchildren, Madison Pangburn, Sarah Bleything, Jacob Bleything, Richard (Aubrey) Fore, Derrick (Jackie) Fore, Sharon (Daniel) Krunk, Alan (Autumn) Fore, Bryan (Sarah) Fore, Jake (Avril) Stinson; 16 great-grandchildren; and four siblings, Jeff Leonard of Missouri, Mary (Jim) Stack of Florida, Michael Leonard of Illinois and Laura (Scott) McClary of Florida.
