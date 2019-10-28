ZIONSVILLE — Jeanette Ruth (Lenaburg) BeMiller, 96, of Zionsville, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019.
She was born in Elkhart, to Charles Lenaburg and Matilda (Koebernik) Lenaburg.
She married Louis BeMiller on Sept. 8, 1946.
Jeannette was employed by First National Bank in Elkhart.
She was a member of St. John’s United Church of Christ and served as an elder as well as a member of Tabatha and Women’s Group, Kouples Klub.
She was a member of two home economics clubs, one of which she started. She enjoyed playing golf in several groups at Elcona Country Club. She enjoyed all crafts as well as any needlework.
The couple retired to Green Valley, Arizona, from 1979 to 2004 where they enjoyed golf in several groups. She was a member of Green Valley Presbyterian Church. She was an officer in the GV Republican Club.
They returned to Indianapolis in 2004 and she resided in Marquette Manor until her death.
She enjoyed the friendships she made at the Manor as well as the activities. She considered herself blessed to have family come and visit and cherished those special times from grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren along with nieces and nephews and friends.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; siblings Ernest (Loraine) Lenaburg, Herbert (Betty) Lenaburg, and Esther (Vernie) Hendricks; brothers-in-law Robert (Josephine) BeMiller and Phillip (Elnora) BeMiller; and sister-in-law Barbara (Tom) Mattern.
She is survived by her children, Darlene (the late Ron) Clark and Jenny (Tom) Blackman; grandchildren Cami (Randy) Berkey, Cari (David) Genier, Greg Blackman and Lindsey (Kate) Atkinson; great-grandchildren Nichole (Branden) Carey, Dustin (Torey) Chowning, Rebecca (Andy) Brown, Elizabeth Genier, Abagail Genier, Marshall Blackman, Kendall Blackman and Zoe Atkinson; great-great-grandchildren Wynter Brown, Aryah Brown, Izabell Carey, Braxton Carey and Colbie Chowning; and 19 nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at a later date.
Flanner Buchanan-Zionsville will be handling arrangements.
Online condolences my be made at www.flannerbuchan.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.