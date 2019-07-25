ELKHART — Jeanette E. Reames, 87, of Elkhart, died Monday, July 22, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
Jeanette was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Holland, Michigan, to the late Byron and Elsie (Thorton) Payne.
She was also preceded in death by four brothers and one sister.
On Nov. 13, 1975, she married Vernon R. Reames in Elkhart. He survives along with her children, Linda (Keith) Ramsey of Plainwell, Michigan, James (Janet) Feil of Port Orange, Florida, John (Anne) Feil of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Joseph Feil of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Jesse (Marie) Feil of Westfield, Laura (Greg) Gallaher of Jupiter, Florida and Louis (Christina) Feil of Elkhart; 29 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Jeanette worked in the restaurant business for many years for J. C. Penney’s, Sears, Montgomery Wards, but was probably best known for working at Strauss’s bakery.
She and Vern were active members of the D.A.V. Post 19.
She enjoyed camping with Vern but her biggest joy was in helping people and enjoying her family.
Visitation for Jeanette will be from 4 until 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, also at the funeral home and burial will be in Prairie Street Cemetery in Elkhart.
Memorial contributions in memory of Jeanette may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Post 19, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart, IN 46516.
