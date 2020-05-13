ELKHART — Jay Robert “Bob” Ochs, 92, of Elkhart, formerly of Goshen, died 1 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, at Greenleaf Health Campus.
He was born Jan. 20, 1928, in Toledo, Ohio, to Albert W. and Betty (Allspach) Ochs and raised in Cleveland, Ohio. He started his own drive-in theater at the age of 19 in Muskegon, Michigan. A year later he opened a theater in Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he met Delores and stayed until 1952. In 1953 they married and purchased the Midway Drive-In Theater in Dunlap and owned until retirement in 1987. He came from a theater family as his father owned/operated more than 25 indoor and outdoor theaters. Four of his uncles and his sister also owned theaters.
