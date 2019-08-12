JASON A. CLARK Jan 20, 1978 - Aug. 3, 2019

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — Jason A. Clark, 41, of Dowagiac, passed away Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
Jason was born on Jan. 20, 1978, in Elkhart, to John and Ashley (Ullrey) Clark.
Jason graduated from Jimtown High School and attended Southwestern Michigan University. Jason proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1998 until his honorable discharge in 2003. He worked as a shipping/receiving manager for Michigan Die Casting for over 10 years.
Surviving is a son, Justin Clark; parents John (Linda Eby) Clark; siblings Jennifer (Robert) Bowe, Stacy (Joseph) Marshall, Ernie (Erica) Aaron and Nikki Wyatt; uncles Randy Clark, Harold and Jim Ullrey; aunts Rebecca Redman and Cindy Waddell; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ashley Clark, and his grandparents, Lester and Barbara Clark and Frank and Alyce Davies.
Visitation for Jason is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart. At 6 p.m. a Celebration of Life service will be held, and close family friend Bobby Yeggy Jr. will officiate. The service will start with military honors by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard. Per Jason’s wishes, cremation was chosen and burial will be at Rice Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be made in care of the funeral home. Donations to Jason’s son, Justin, may be made to the “Justin Clark Benefit Fund” at any 1st Source Bank location, or in care of the funeral home.
