JANIS M. WESTLAKE Aug. 23, 1933 - Nov. 18, 2019

GOSHEN — Janis M. Westlake, 86, of Goshen, formerly of Elkhart, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born in Syracuse, Aug. 23, 1933, to Glen and Thelma (Darr) Weimer who both preceded her in death.
First, she married George Sheffield and then William Westlake, both preceded her in death.
Janis was a registered nurse, graduating from Memorial Hospital School of Nursing.
She was a nursing supervisor at Elkhart General Hospital until her retirement and then moved with her husband, Bill, to Shoals. After Bill passed away in 2016, Janis relocated to Goshen to be closer to her two daughters, Sue Ann (Mark) Sheffield-Warner of Osceola and Sherri Sheffield-Westlake of Elkhart.
She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Adam (Amy) Warner, Geoffrey ( Bethany) Warner, Kyle ( Stevie) Westlake and Joshua Westlake and three great-grandchildren, Noah, Keira and Skyler. Her sister, Darlene Kurtz of Elkhart also survives with several nieces and a nephew along with many distant relatives.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Stacy Jo Savidge in 2016 and a brother, Gary Lee Weimer in 1982.
Funeral services for Janis will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Bubb Funeral Chapel, 3910 N. Main St., Mishawaka. Friends will be received from 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Bubb Funeral Chapel, Mishawaka, and also one hour prior to the funeral service on Monday at the funeral chapel.
Officiating will be Pastor Paul Anderson and burial will take place in South Union Cemetery in Nappanee.
The family has requested that memorial contributions be given to the American Kidney Fund at Kidneyfund.org.
