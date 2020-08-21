ELKHART — Janice L. Smith, 92, of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at her home. Arrangements are pending at Waterman-Westbrook-Clouse Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man accused of firing rifle into apartment ceiling
- Elkhart native uses 30th birthday for good
- COVID positive rate on the rise
- Bristol motorcyclist dies in crash
- Senior apartments company sues Conn-Selmer
- Elkhart brings legal action against instrument, RV makers
- Middlebury plan looks at rerouting SR 13
- Rowing club wants city to reconsider Alick's deal
- OBITUARY INDEX
- Sixty new COVID cases reported
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Schools can resume in-person education after all (24)
- Get ready for Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates (14)
- On the Move (10)
- Pence says schools reopenings 'best thing for our kids' (7)
- Health officer defends in-person education decision (7)
- Gunfire, car chase results in 5 arrests (6)
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks (4)
- Schools, athletes get thumbs up from county health officer (4)
- Shrunken condominium plans delayed again (4)
- RV shipments come roaring back (3)
Recent Comments
-
RasmusSJorgensen said:
I wonder now if that's not a thing people say here. Where I'm from, we'd say turning 30 (or 20, or 50, or whatever) is turning a corner.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.