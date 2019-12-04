JANICE C. SCHALLIOL March 12, 1941 - Dec. 2, 2019

ELKHART — Janice (Jan) C. Schalliol, 78, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Campus.
Jan was born March 12, 1941, in Elkhart, the daughter of Merrill and Mary (Lehman) Bock.
She married the love of her life Clifford (Cliff) V. Schalliol on June 1, 1963, in Elkhart.
Surviving are her husband of 56 years, Cliff V. Schalliol, son Craig (Susan) Schalliol and her daughter, Laurie Schalliol.
She was a beloved grandmother to Jackson and Megan Schalliol and will be missed by her two sisters, Norma Bennett and Phyllis Davis.
In addition to her parents, her sisters, Marcia Hopper and Shirley Long, and her twin brother, Thomas Bock preceded Jan in death.
Jan was a 1959 graduate of Elkhart High School and worked for more than 43 years at CTS Corp. in Elkhart, where she met Cliff.
She was an accomplished musician, playing flute, piccolo, piano and organ. Jan began her love for music playing in the band in junior high and continued at Elkhart High.
As an adult, Jan was a member of the Concord Alumni Band, the Quarter Century Club with CTS Corp., Michiana Concert Band and Highlands County Concert Band, Florida.
She sang in church choirs for many years at Grace United Methodist Church and Faith United Methodist Church. She accompanied Grace Church’s children’s choir, adult choir, and played the piano and organ at Grace United Methodist Church over the course of many years. Her love for music was her lifelong ministry which brought joy to her and those around her.
She was a life-long member of Faith United Methodist Church.
Jan was known for her delicious pies made from scratch which she would share with friends and family. She enjoyed cooking for her family and expressed her love through making “special requested” meals for her husband, children and grandchildren.
In addition to music, she enjoyed gardening, walking, travelling, spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, attending church, playing canasta with her friends, and taking annual road trips with her girlfriends. Jan enjoyed entertaining and setting a table that would make her guests feel very special and cared for.
She will be forever loved and missed.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Services celebrating the life of Janice C. Schalliol will begin at 11a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, with an additional hour of visitation prior to the service, at Faith United Methodist Church, 22045 C.R. 18, Goshen. Pastor John Hogsett will officiate. Burial will follow in Olive West Cemetery, Elkhart.
The family would like to thank the staff at Greenleaf Health Campus and Heart to Heart Hospice for their loving and attentive care of Jan.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Faith United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.