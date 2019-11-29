CONSTANTINE, Mich. — Janet L. Donaldson, 70, of Constantine, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019.
She was born Feb. 8, 1949, the daughter of William and Hazel Waldron.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, John James Donaldson and her brother, Larry Dean Krem Sr.
Surviving are her children, Brian Waldron, Steve Waldron and Tracy Alwine; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; five sisters; one brother; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
Visit Janet’s personal webpage at www.BetzlerLifeStory.com to archive a favorite memory or photo, and sign her online guestbook.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family through Betzler Life Story Funeral Home, 6080 Stadium Drive, Kalamazoo.
