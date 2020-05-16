COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Janet Elaine (Jessup) Gaspelin, 81, passed away on March 26, 2020, at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Janet was born Jan. 3, 1939, to Harry and Eva Jessup who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Walter Ray Gaspelin, daughter Kathryn Sue (Gaspelin) Sargent, brother William Jessup, and sister Evelyn (Jessup) Clark.
