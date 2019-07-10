JANET D. SCHOLTES May 2, 1930 - June 30, 2019

MISHAWAKA — Janet D. Scholtes, 89, of Mishawaka, died Sunday, June 30, 2019, at her residence.
Janet was born May 2, 1930, in Chicago, to the late Lincoln and Irma (Atkins) Sollitt.
Also preceding her in death were a daughter, Anne Patricia Scholtes Pucheta, a grandson, Carlos Pucheta and a sister, Patricia Denny.
As Janet Sollitt, she married Richard W. Scholtes on Nov. 27, 1954 in Elkhart. Richard died Sept. 29, 2016.
Surviving are two sons, John L. (Rebecca) Scholtes of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan and David R. (Colleen) Scholtes of Granger, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Janet graduated from Elkhart High School in 1948 and attended DePauw University before graduating from Northwestern University in 1953.
She was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, the St. Joseph County chapter of the United Nations Association; was a member of the Harris Township Advisory Board, serving as the vice chairman as well as a precinct committeeman.
She was also a 4-H horse and pony leader.
Janet was a member and deacon of the First Presbyterian Church and was actively involved with several organizations including; the Family and Children’s Center in Mishawaka where she served as board president, Reins of Life, where she was a founding member and also served as president and was a volunteer with the council of church’s work with migrant workers.
Janet was recognized for her hard work by receiving the Women’s Fest Lifetime Achievement Award for Community Service.
Private family graveside services will be in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial services for Janet will be at 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart with the Rev. Alan Griffin officiating.
The family will receive friends immediately following services.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would also like to extend a special “Thank You” to Nola, Heather, the Waterford staff and Hospice Care of Mishawaka.
Memorial contributions in memory of Janet may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church, Reins of Life, 55200 Quince Road, South Bend, IN 46619 or Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, 402 E. South St., South Bend, IN 46601.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit the funeral home’s website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.