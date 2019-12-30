JANET D. RANDALL Oct. 7, 1944 - Dec. 26, 2019

ELKHART — Janet D. Randall, 75, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born Oct. 7, 1944, in Goshen, to James D and Alcie Rowena (Ward) Randall.
Surviving are her son, Shawn Randall of Elkhart, a granddaughter, Riley D. Randall and a brother, John D. Randall of Elkhart.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, James D. Randall.
Janet graduated from Elkhart High School and in her youth worked at Miller Theaters for nine years, then Bonanza Restaurant, then she began her career at McDonalds in Elkhart for more than 35 years.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd., Elkhart, IN 46514, where funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4. Interment will follow in Rice Cemetery.
Memorial donations in memory of Janet may be made to donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to the Randall family on the funeral home website.
