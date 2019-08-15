JANET AVEY RIBLET Jan. 7, 1939 - Aug. 13, 2019

BRISTOL — Janet Avey Riblet, 80, of Bristol, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, Aug. 13, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Jan. 7, 1939, to the late John and Dorothy Avey in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Janet married William Riblet on Aug. 25, 1962, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Janet and William met while attending Miami University (Redskins) in Oxford, Ohio. While at Miami, Janet was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority and the Miami field hockey team. Prior to Miami, she attended Western Hills High School in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Janet is survived by her husband Bill (Ribby) Riblet; her sister, Virginia (Bill) Zimmer; her daughter, Leslie (Dan) Kennard; and son Jay (Krista) Riblet.
Also surviving are the joys of her life, grandsons Max Kennard, Will Riblet, Jake Kennard and Jonny Riblet who affectionately refer to her as Nana.
Janet taught at Beardsley Elementary School in Elkhart prior to having children.
She was actively involved in the lives of her children and grandchildren and rarely missed a sporting event. She was their biggest cheerleader.
Janet was also involved for many years with Tri Kappa and many other community volunteer organizations.
She enjoyed golf, tennis, dogs and tending to her garden.
She had an abundance of friends, as she always found the good in everyone. Nana will be missed by all as she has touched many hearts.
A memorial service for Janet will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Elkhart.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.
The Rev. Terri Peterson of St. John’s Episcopal church will officiate.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Jan may be made to Loveway Inc., 54151 C. R. 33, Middlebury, IN 46540 or ADEC, 19670 S.R. 120 Bristol, IN 46507.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home’s website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.