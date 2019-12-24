JANE LEE ATKINS Aug. 17, 1931 - Dec. 21, 2019

ELKHART — Jane Lee Atkins, 88, of Elkhart died Dec. 21, 2019, at Hubbard Hill Estates.
Jane was born Aug. 17, 1931, in Harrisburg, Illinois, to the late George B. and Alice Heaton Lee.
Jane excelled in academics. After completing high school in Harrisburg, she went on to obtain her Bachelor of Science degree at the University of Illinois and her Master of Education at Indiana University. Jane taught in Tuscon, Arizona, and Fort Wayne. On Aug. 16, 1958, she married Harold “Doc” Atkins and moved to Elkhart, where she began teaching at Mary Daly School.
Active her entire life, Jane was in the Chi Omega sorority at the University of Illinois, Tri-Kappa and a member of the Four Arts of Elkhart. She volunteered countless hours to Concord High School music program where she accompanied two choirs for 17 years and many soloists competing in local and state competitions. Jane was a member the First Presbyterian Church of Elkhart.
Left to cherish Jane’s memory are her husband of 61 years, Harold “Doc” Atkins; son Thomas (Jacke) L. Atkins; daughters Nancy (Martin) Steele, Carrie (Michael) Barron and Katherine (Chris Page) Atkins; grandchildren Andrew Atkins, Matthew and Audrey Deluca, Josh and Nathan Barron, and Alice and Etta Page; and great-grandchildren Mia and Andi Atkins.
Visitation for Jane will be held at Hartzler Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at the First Presbyterian Church on Beardsley Avenue. The Rev. Dr. Sally Wicks will officiate.
Donations on Jane’s behalf may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the First Presbyterian Church, 200 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart, IN 46514.
Friends may leave online condolences at the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.