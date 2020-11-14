ELKHART — James W. Thies, 75, of Elkhart passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital following a valiant battle against COVID-19.
He was born on Nov. 28, 1944, in St. Louis, Missouri, to Warren and Mary Evelyn Thies. In 1964, he married Sandra Hake in Nashville, Illinois, at Grace United Methodist Church; she preceded him in death in 1992. In 2000, he married Linda Wright in Elkhart, Indiana, at Trinity United Methodist Church. He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Jeff Thies of Indianapolis, Michael Thies of South Bend and Michelle Thies (Kevin Frick) of San Carlos, California; and his sister, Darlene (James) Roberson of Alabama.
