JAMES W. JOHNSON Dec. 17, 1943 - Oct. 13, 2019

ELKHART — James W. “Deuce” Johnson, 75, of Elkhart, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
He was born Dec.17, 1943, in Schlater, Mississippi, to the late Steve and Ida Mae (Williams) Johnson Sr.
James attended Roosevelt Elementary and Elkhart High School.
Growing up, he enjoyed football and listening to his radio.
He attended St. James AME Church, and on his finest day, James accepted Jesus Christ as his savior.
Preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter, Wendy Scott; sisters Levanda Morton, Daisy Harris and Joyce Johnson; brothers Flauzelle Johnson and Steve Johnson Jr.
Surviving James are a granddaughter, Adell Scott of Belleville, Illinois; a sister, Mary Agnew of Fort Wayne; and a brother, Ben (Tammy) W. Johnson of Richmond, Virginia. Also surviving are a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation for James will be from noon until 12:30 pm Friday, Nov. 1, at the Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home.
A graveside service will follow in Rice Cemetery where the Rev. Mike Carpenter will officiate.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
