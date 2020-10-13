ELKHART — James William Greenwood, 95, of Elkhart, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born July 22, 1924, in Detroit, Michigan, to Paul E. and Gertrude (MacAlister) Greenwood. On Aug. 13, 1964, in Chesterton, Indiana, he married Carolyn B. Hart who survives along with three children: W. Glenn Hart of Athens, Alabama, John (Deborah) Hart of Elkhart and Christina Shrock of Waterloo, Indiana; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his children David E. Hart and Gary L. Hart, a son-in-law Neil Shrock and his brothers Ray and Paul.
