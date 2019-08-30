JAMES V. GREEN Jan. 11, 1949 - Aug. 28, 2019

ELKHART — James V. Green (Bro), 70, of Elkhart, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at his residence.
He was born in Brighton, Tennessee, Jan. 11, 1949, to the late Willy Mayes and Annie B. Green.
He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Rhonda Green; son Keith (Jeanette) Green; granddaughter Carmen Green; sister Evelyn Culbreath; sister-in-law Pearlie Green; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mattie Green, and his brothers, Joe Green and James L. Green.
A visitation will take place from 10 -11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, with military honor services to follow at 11 a.m. along with a time to share memories of James at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Burial will immediately follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Memorial donations may be given to Heartland Hospice, 230 W Catalpa Drive D, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
James proudly served in the U. S. Army and worked for Indalex Aluminum Solutions as a crane operator before his retirement in 2001.
Those who knew James would describe him as a simple man with a big heart.
He enjoyed watching old westerns, playing the lottery, and most of all loved spending time with his family, especially with his loving wife by his side.
He will be missed greatly by his loving family and friends.
