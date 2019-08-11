JAMES S. RIDER May 23, 1949 - Aug. 8, 2019

ELKHART — James “Jim” C. Rider, 70, of Elkhart, died at 9:45 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Indiana IU Health Hospital, Indianapolis.
He was born May 23, 1949, in Elkhart, to James M. and Dorothy E. (Moreno) Rider.
On Oct. 26, 1974, he married Linda (Eby) Rider.
Surviving are his wife, Linda of Elkhart; daughters Lindsay (Erin) Rider of Fort Wayne, Lesley (Mike) Michaud of Elkhart; granddaughters Kaylee, Zoe, Olivia Michaud and Quinn Rider; and his mother, Dorothy E. Rider of Elkhart.
Preceding him in death were his father, James M. Rider and brothers Robert and Michael.
Jim was a 1968 graduate of Concord High School and served in the U.S. Army.
He retired from the post office after 30 years and was a member of the Wakarusa Missionary Church.
Jim enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, fishing at the cottage, shooting guns, his garden and tinkering in the barn.
Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, 117 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa, and one hour prior to the 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Aug. 12, at Wakarusa Missionary Church, 202 W. Waterford St., Wakarusa.
Pastor Harold Knight will officiate, assisted by Stephen Peacock.
Burial will follow in Olive (West) Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be directed to the Wakarusa Missionary Church.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
