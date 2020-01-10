JAMES S. ORANGE Oct. 2, 1953 - Jan. 8, 2020

ELKHART — James Stephen “Jim” Orange, 66, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
He was born Oct. 2, 1953, in Mexico, Missouri, to James E. and Emma (Carson) Orange.
Jim’s parents survive, as well as his wife of 32 years, Nancy L. (Johnson) Orange; daughters Alicia (Stephen) Lewis, Katelynn (Harley) Trueblood, Krista Orange and Cassandra Orange; three grandchildren, Diana Ray, Michael Orange and Casey Ray; two sisters, Emily (Michael) Jones and Diann (Jim) Feick; and his brother, Mark (Judy) Orange.
His brother, Ralph Orange, preceded him in death.
Jim worked for more than 30 years at Gunite Corp.
He was a member of Calvary Assembly of God Church for 40 years and now attends Connexions Church in Elkhart.
He attended Trinity Bible College in Ellendale, North Dakota, where he sang with the college group the Troubadours.
Jim also liked to crochet, cats, computers, music and muscle cars, having owned a 1969 Camaro SS.
A visitation in Jim’s honor from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St. Elkhart.
Celebration of life services will be at 11:30 a.m. with additional visitation one hour prior Saturday, Jan. 11, at Connexions Church, 1600 W. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Pastor Clay Powell and Pastor David Powell will officiate.
Burial will follow in Olive West Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the church.
Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.