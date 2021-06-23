James (Jim) R. Wainwright, 86, of Springfield, died on June 21, 2021, in Springfield, Illinois.
James was born on April 19, 1935, in Springfield, the son of Marshall Lee and Marie Alta (Garretson) Wainwright. A graduate of Lanphier High School, he then graduated from The Chicago Academy of Fine Arts. He married Sandra Joyce Wideman in 1955 after graduating from the Chicago Academy of Fine Arts and moved to Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he eventually joined Shakespeare Fishing Tackle Co. as assistant advertising manager. In 1961, he moved to South Bend, Indiana, where he eventually started his own art and design company and took a partner, Ron Raber. Wainwright/Raber Advertising Art became well known in the Midwest with clients like Bayer and Kohler and won many national awards for annual reports and corporate identity programs.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.