ELKHART — James R. Henderson, 70, of Elkhart, gently departed this life Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Golden Living Center.
He was born in Mishawaka on Sept. 26, 1949, to the late James H. and Naomi (Freeze) Henderson.
His sister Dianna Neel also preceded him in death.
Surviving are a niece, Shelly Neel and a nephew, Steve Neel.
James worked as a postal clerk for the U. S. Postal Service in Elkhart for 35 years, retiring in 2004.
He was a proud Jimtown High School graduate.
James liked sports and collecting baseball cards. He also enjoyed going to the area casinos and traveling in his younger days.
Burial and services in Olive West Cemetery will be private.
The family has entrusted care and arrangements to Billings Funeral Home. Elkhart.
