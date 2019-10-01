JAMES P. WISKOTONI Nov. 26, 1956 - Sept. 26, 2019

ELKHART — James P. Wiskotoni, 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Elkhart following an extended illness on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
He was born Nov. 26, 1956, in South Bend. Survivors include his mother, Evelyn M. (Latowski) Wiskotoni-Kibler (John), and brothers Phil, Ric and sister Becky. Jim is preceded in death by his father, Joseph I. Wiskotoni.
Jim graduated from Elkhart Central in 1975, and after high school, he attended the University of Tulsa on a four-year baseball scholarship. He worked nearly 20 years in North Carolina before returning to the Elkhart area. Jim was a three-year letter winner at ECHS in football, basketball and baseball. His athletic prowess earned him State Honors and records, including IHSAA pitching ERA in a career of 0.43 from 1973 to 1975, and an ERA in a season of 0.00 in 1975, a record which has yet to be broken. In the words of Coach Tom Kurth, Jim was a “field general” who was “a pleasure to coach.”
As he grew older, Jim also became quite an avid golfer. So much in fact, that he tried to get a round in on a daily basis while living in North Carolina.
A memorial visitation will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Billings Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Elkhart, followed by a memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1331 N. Main St., Elkhart, with visitation beginning there at 10 a.m. In accordance with his wishes, Jim has been cremated. The Rev. Jason Freiburger will officiate the services.
Online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
Memorial donations may be given to Cancer Resources of Elkhart County or to a charity of one’s choice.
