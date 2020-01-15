JAMES N. SHANK Feb. 26, 1933 - Jan. 1, 2020

ELKHART — James N. “Jim” Shank, 86, of Elkhart, passed away to be with his Lord on New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, 2020, at Golden Living Center in Elkhart.
He was born Feb. 26, 1933, to the late Don and Fern (Bartmess) Shank.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Regenia (Rowe) Shank; sons Jim (Brenda) Shank, Bruce (Linda) Shank, and Randy (Rhonda) Shank; daughter Sharon (Rob) Montgomery; brothers Lawton and Don Shank; sister Sally Stump; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Fritz Shank; and sisters Janice, Lucienne, Ellen, Sharon and JoAnn.
In accordance with Jim’s wishes, cremation was chosen and is in care of Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Visitation will take place at Bethel Assembly of God, 600 E. Bristol St. Elkhart, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor David Lade to officiate.
Military honors will be performed prior to the service.
Jim served proudly in the U. S. Air Force for four years and worked for the CTS Corp. in Elkhart for many years before retiring.
Jim and Regenia attended Bethel Assembly of God in Elkhart.
Those who knew Jim knew that he was a very smart man and loved to make people laugh with his quick wit and humor.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with many generations of his grandchildren, and playing the guitar while he sang beside his loving wife.
Jim will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
