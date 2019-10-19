JAMES N. CONLEY JR. July 19, 1931 - Oct. 16, 2019

EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — James N. Conley Jr., 88, of Garver Lake, Edwardsburg, passed to his rest Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.
He was born, July 19, 1931, in Elkhart, the son of James N. and Anna Belle (Thomas) Conley Sr. and has lived in the Michiana area all of his life, coming to Edwardsburg in 1947.
He served in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Dad loved to go fishing, especially ice fishing. He was “Grandpa” to the neighborhood children for years. He waved at everyone driving by. And, dad was an avid U of M fan.
He was married in 1980 to Barbara Lambert Williams, who passed in 2004.
Surviving are Jim’s daughters Linda (John) Dowiat, Deanne Conley and Cindy Conley and her friend David Manville, all of Edwardsburg and two stepsons, Warren Williams and Robert Williams. There are four grandchildren, Stacy Conley, Shawn Schooley, Bryan Garland and Cristy Dowiat as well as five great-grandchildren, Kody R. Taylor, Brittney L. McCord (Austin Ruff), Brooke Schooley, Kain L. McCord and Brooklyn Stockwell. There are three great-great-grandchildren.
Family who preceded Jim in passing were his parents, his wife Barbara and a brother, Eugene Conley.
Family and friends may gather from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday Oct. 21,at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, 26863 W. Main St., Edwardsburg.
The Service of Remembrance will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the funeral home, where all may gather for one hour before the service.
Officiating will be the Rev. Scott Scheel, pastor of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church.
Interment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, Osceola, where the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard will play Taps and fold the American Flag, with a 21 Gun Salute by the Edwardsburg American Legion and the V.F.W. Post.
A luncheon will be provided by the Women’s Association of the Edwardsburg Presbyterian Church, in the church basement, following the graveside.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Cass County Animal Shelter, 323 M-62 North, Cassopolis, MI 49031.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
