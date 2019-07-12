BRISTOL — James M. “Jim” Combs, 72, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at 8:10 a.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Goshen General Hospital following an extended illness.
He was born in Sturgis, Michigan, Dec. 27, 1946, to the late Bernard and Laverne (Hiatt) Combs and is survived by his stepmother, Luanne Combs and his loving spouse of 51 wonderful years, Mary F. (Lorenz) Combs.
Also surviving are his daughter, Amber (Jamie) Williams; sons James “Todd” Combs and Jason (Kathy) Combs; his brother, Rex Combs; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Jim’s life will be celebrated at Billings Funeral Home of Elkhart at 5 p.m. Monday, July 15, with family and friends gathering at 4 p.m.
Pastor Ron Twiggs will officiate and, in accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place.
Jim worked at Silgan Plastics in Ligonier as a machine operator for nearly 25 years, retiring in 1993 due to his health.
He enjoyed woodworking and painting among many hobbies and will be best remembered for his steadfast Christian values and his love for fishing.
Memorial donations may be given to the ICU at Goshen Hospital and online condolences can reach the family at the funeral home’s website.
