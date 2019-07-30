JAMES L. RYMAN Feb. 20, 1929 - July 26, 2019

BRISTOL — James Louis Ryman of Bristol was born in Elkhart County in 1929. After living a rich, full life, he died July 26, 2019, at age 90.
He joins his wife Mary Ann (Stemen) Ryman, who passed away in 2012. He leaves behind his five children, Naomi, Rebecca Fitch, Timothy (Chris), Joel (Cynthia) and Jeremy (Diane), 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jim grew up in the Goshen, Middlebury and Jefferson areas. He did 1W Service at Westville State Mental Hospital. He custom-built houses throughout Elkhart County during his career, even restoring a log house for his family to live in. Jim leaves behind a legacy of a constant sense of humor, 65 years of volunteering at the Faith Mission, deep faith in God, building with quality and creating homemade fun for his family.
He is preceded in death by his son-in-law, Thomas Fitch; sisters June Kulp and Betty Leibo; brother Glen Ryman (Janet); and parents Robert and Edna Ryman.
Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at Little Pine Church of the Brethren at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Visitation will be at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen, from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, and one hour prior to the funeral. Memorials can be sent to Faith Mission of Elkhart.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.