NAPPANEE — James I. Heckaman, 87, of Nappanee, died at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Elkhart Hospice House where he had been admitted Thursday.
He was born March 20, 1932.
On May 30, 1954, he married Phyllis Roth.
James was a 1950 graduate of Nappanee High School. He served in the U. S. Army during the Korean war and was a Bronze Star recipient.
He had worked at Mutchler Brothers for 20 years and was a Metropolitan Life Insurance agent for 20 years.
Jim was a sports fan, he especially loved the Chicago Cubs and Bears.
He was a basketball referee for middle school games and also enjoyed golf and bowling.
He was a member and past president of the Nappanee Rotary Club and served as an Elkhart County councilman for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife, Phyllis; daughter Brenda (Chrys) Coons of Dryden, Michigan; son Blain (Jill) Heckaman of Coral Gables, Florida; grandchildren Chad (Kelli) Coons, Carla (Tim) Kolzow, Tyler Heckaman and Ryan Heckaman; and great grandchildren Crew and Maci Coons, Evelyn and Timothy Kolzow.
Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee and for one hour prior to the 10:30 am funeral service, Wednesday, Jan. 22, at First Brethren Church.
The Rev. Tom Schiefer will officiate and burial will be in Bremen Cemetery with military services by Nappanee American Legion.
Memorial contributions may be given to First Brethren Church.
James L. Heckaman
March 20, 1932 – Jan. 18, 2020
