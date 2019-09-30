JAMES L. FREEZE SR. March 15, 1932 - Sept. 27, 2019

BRISTOL — James L. Freeze Sr., 87, of Bristol, passed away peacefully at 5:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, at Hospice House of Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
He was born March 15, 1932, in Shady Grove, Tennessee, to Andrew Jackson and Bertha (Caldwell) Freeze.
In May 1952, in Elkhart, he married Phyllis Ann Waltz; she passed away June 28, 1979. Then on Sept. 23, 1989, in Burks Hollow, Tennessee, he married Billie Jo Burks; she survives.
Survivors in addition to his wife are five children, Marla (Michael) Covey of Chesterfield, Virginia, James (Deb) Freeze Jr. of Middlebury, Linda (Ed) Rogers of Elkhart, Sherry Krask of Elkhart, and Terry (Amanda) Pierce of Union, Michigan; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and a sister, Ione Burks of Elkhart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; two sisters, June Eis and Jean Fuller; and a brother, Bill Freeze.
James had worked for Taylor Products, Elkhart for 20 years and then became an over the road truck driver delivering mobile homes for over 20 years.
He was an U.S. Army veteran serving in the 45th Infantry during the Korea War.
He enjoyed gardening, bird hunting, and raising farm animals at his residence.
His greatest joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 30, at Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, 1003 S. Main St., Middlebury. There will also be one hour of visitation prior to the 11a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at First United Methodist Church, Middlebury. Services will be conducted by Pastor Ron Russell.
Burial, with military graveside services, will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Bristol.
Memorials may be given to Soldiers Angels or Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
