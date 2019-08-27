EDWARDSBURG, Mich. — James Joseph McNeil, 28, passed away Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at his family home in Edwardsburg.
James was born, in Monongahela, Pennsylvania, March 17, 1991, to Perry and Regina McNeil.
His father recently retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad and his mother works part-time. They moved to Edwardsburg with his brother Blake in 2003.
James worked in Logistics for Specialized Staffing Solutions at Bimbo Bakery in Elkhart.
James graduated from Edwardsburg High School and slightly attended Southwestern Michigan Community College.
He lived with his partner and girlfriend. KaLee Douglas.
His interests included video games, traveling, target shooting, comic collecting, law, politics, philosophy, technology, science, running and style.
James is survived by his brother, Blake McNeil, an older brother, Jason Sismondo; a younger brother, Michael McNeil; grandparents, Barbi and Don Darnauer; and grandmother, Josie Sismondo.
He will be greatly missed by his beloved relatives and many friends.
Family and friends may gather from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
A Service of Remembrance will take place at 11a.m. at the funeral home.
Cremation has taken place.
Arrangements are by the Paul E. Mayhew Funeral Home, Edwardsburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.