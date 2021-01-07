ST. CHARLES, Ill. — James H. (Jim) Showalter, 59, of St. Charles, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Winfield, Illinois. His death was due to heart complications.
Jim was born Sept. 5, 1961, in Goshen to Harold W. and Joan E. Showalter. He was a 1980 graduate of Northridge High School, Middlebury. He was employed at American Excelsior Company in 2005 and was a member of the management team in their West Chicago plant at the time of his death.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.