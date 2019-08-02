MARCELLUS, Mich. — James Franklin Wiseman, 84, of Marcellus, passed away in the early morning on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, surrounded by family.
James was born Jan. 31, 1935, in Bellepoint, West Virginia, the son of Charles F. and Hazel M. (Phoebus) Wiseman.
On April 17, 1954, he married Marie Lou Houseworth, in Three Rivers, Michigan. Together they had four children: two daughters, Rebecca and Lucinda, and two sons, Patrick Douglas and James Martin.
James worked as a constable and on the Fire Department in Jones, Michigan, for two years. He went on to work as a heavy equipment operator with construction and long-haul truck driver.
James is survived by loving wife, Marie Wiseman; two daughters, Rebecca Griffin of Vicksburg and Lucinda (Dave) Forsyth of Three Rivers; one son, Patrick Douglas Wiseman of Three Rivers; a sister-in law, Leola Wiseman; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; several cousins; and many nieces and nephews.
James is preceded in death by loving parents Charles and Hazel Wiseman; four sisters, Mary and George Dull, Betty Jean Haines, Virginia and Robert Tait, and Frances and James Castetter; three brothers, William and Glada Wiseman, Howard Wiseman, and Robert and Mariellen Wiseman; one son, James Martin Wiseman; and two grandchildren, Samuel Forsyth and Karen Boyd.
The family would like to welcome friends for visitation at noon Monday, Aug. 5, at Mater-Ralston Funeral Home, with the funeral service to be held the same day at 1 p.m. and burial to follow at Poe’s Cemetery with Bud Granger officiating.
Memorial donations may be directed to Newberg Township Fire and EMS Ambulance, 11900 McKinley St., Jones, MI 49061 or Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan, 222 N. Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI 49007.
Online condolences may be left at www.materralstonfuneralhome.com.
