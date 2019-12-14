JAMES EDGAR HARKER Aug. 27, 1947 - Dec. 11, 2019

OSCEOLA — James Edgar Harker, 72, of Osceola, passed Dec. 11, 2019.
Jim was born Aug. 27, 1947, in Mishawaka, to the late Chet and Edith (Kline) Harker. Jim attended Mishawaka High School, and later enlisted in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War until his honorable discharge in 1967.
Jim is survived by his soulmate of over 30 years, Christine Allen of Osceola, and his children, James E. Harker Jr. of Elkhart, Lori Harker of Phoenix, Arizona, Dustan Allen of Elkhart, and Laura Allen of Mishawaka. Surviving as well are seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren as well as his sister, Mary Willits of South Bend.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, John Harker.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, two hours prior to the 6 p.m. Celebration of Jim’s Life at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola with military honors to follow the ceremony.
To view Jim’s full obituary, friends may visit the website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
