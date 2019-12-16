JAMES E. CAVENDER I May 1, 1950 - Dec. 11, 2019

OSCEOLA — James E. Cavender I, 69, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
He was born May 1,1950, in Ward, West Virginia.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. Cavender, Lucille (Blossfield) Silcox, and two sisters, Sue and Patti.
Surviving are five children, Shaun (Miranda Dull) Cavender, Maison (Danielle) Cavender, Laddie Cavender, James Cavender, II, Raymond Cavender, seven grandchildren and three sisters, Marie, JoAnn and Evelyn.
James enjoyed tinkering with cars and spending time with his grandchildren.
A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Dec. 20, at Rice Cemetery.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
