JAMES D. WIRT May 11, 1944 - Aug. 4, 2019

ELKHART — James D. Wirt, 75, of Elkhart passed away on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019.
Jim was born on May 11, 1944, in Indianapolis to Forrest and Frieda (Smith) Wirt. On May 27,1993 at Grace Lutheran Church he married Marsha J. Borger.
Jim retired after 40 years of service in sales in the RV industry. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he was an usher, and a former council member and part of Men in Mission. He enjoyed watching birds and photography. He was president of the Miata Club. He served on the Red Cross board for 12 years. He honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marsha; sons Ryan Borger of Roswell, Georgia, and Blake (Tracy) Borger of Granger; his brother; John P. (Sharon) Wirt of Bristol; his grandchildren, Jarred (Mikayla) Finnerman and Madison Borger; and his great-granddaughter Quinn.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may visit from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at Grace Lutheran Church, 831 W. Marion St., Elkhart. Friends may visit one hour prior to services at the church. Pastor Dan Forehand is officiating.
Memorial donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Grace Lutheran Church, Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of America, 11550 N. Meridian Street, Carmel, IN 46032 or Mosaic, 1415 Lincolnway West, Osceola, IN 46561.
Online condolences for Jim’s family may be made on the funeral home website.
