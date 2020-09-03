ELKHART — James Coley Scott, 48, of Elkhart died at 3:28 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
Most Popular
Articles
- In their first-ever game, Lions rally to beat Mishawaka 35-28
- Pair charged in robbery of man in wheelchair
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame'
- Goshen man arrested for spitting on police, security
- Man arrested after police chase damaging squad cars
- Hunter Benjamin Gransee-Bowman
- 5 injured when pickup strikes carriage
- Elkhart woman played key role in suffrage
- Jimmie J. Clark
- State-run testing sites to be replaced by community sites
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Schools can resume in-person education after all (24)
- Get ready for Pence v. Harris in out-sized debates (14)
- Mask mandate opponents ask about 'endgame' (13)
- Condo construction set to begin on Alick's lot (7)
- Gunfire, car chase results in 5 arrests (6)
- Notre Dame cancels classes for 2 weeks (4)
- Shrunken condominium plans delayed again (4)
- Senior apartments company sues Conn-Selmer (3)
- Remote learning ordered for all county schools (3)
- Plans for new public safety complex could change (3)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.