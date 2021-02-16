CARMEL, Ind., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management, and analytics, announces that registration for Prosper 2021 is now open. The event with take place virtually April 19 – 21. The event is themed as "The Now and the Future of Banking" and aims to provide perspective about the current status of the banking industry as well as where it is anticipated to go in the coming months.