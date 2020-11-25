ELKHART — James B. Friend, 86, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at his home. Arrangements are pending at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, Elkhart.
Most Popular
Articles
- Virus risk rises, new mask order issued
- County upping enforcement capabilities for health orders
- Attempted murder suspect at large
- Middlebury superintendent retiring at end of school year
- Garbage truck tipped over in crash
- State Rep. Stutzman stepping down weeks after winning re-election
- Jane S. Bryant
- Man shot in domestic dispute at gas station
- Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash
- Driver in head-on crash cited for driving too fast
Images
Videos
Commented
- Governor: Elkhart County COVID restrictions should not be based on politics (19)
- People's Forum (13)
- Virus risk rises, new mask order issued (9)
- Community-police relations discussed at town hall (7)
- Elkhart mayor tests positive, reports mild symptoms (6)
- People's Forum (5)
- Land purchase deals await courthouse decision (5)
- County picks site near Goshen for consolidated courts (5)
- Community pillar Art Decio remembered (4)
- 25 COVID deaths in first 10 days of November (4)
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
Wow , demo derby & the infiniti wins!
-
Revolution 1776 said:Freestar“Regardless of how individuals feel about certain moves, it’s our obligation to follow them once our elected leaders put them into pla…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.