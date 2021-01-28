ELKHART — James A. “Jim” Gouker, 61, of Elkhart, passed away late Tuesday evening, Jan. 26, 2021, at Elkhart General Hospital after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Arrangements are pending at Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
