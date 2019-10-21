PADUCAH, Ky. — Jacqueline (Murphy) Tait, 82, passed away Sept. 14, 2019, at the Parkview Nursing Home in Paducah.
Jacque was preceded in death by her father, James Whitney Murphy, her mother, Hildred (Murphy) Hawkins and her youngest brother, Michael Murphy.
She is survived by her brother and family, James and Beth Ann Murphy and nephews Matthew and Jameson.
Jacque graduated from Elkhart High School in 1955 and worked in retail sales at various clothing and shoe stores in the area.
She will be remembered for her beautiful smile and her ability to help clients find “that perfect ensemble and look” for any special occasion.
Jacque’s final resting place will be at her mother’s grave site in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake Township, Baldwin, Michigan.
