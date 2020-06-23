ELKHART — Jacqueline Nelson Craven, 85, of Elkhart, passed away on June 18, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Jackie was born in Three Oaks, Michigan, on July 27, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Cecil (Wire) and Lawrence Nelson. She married Charles Thomas Craven on June 7, 1953, and they recently celebrated 67 years of marriage together.
